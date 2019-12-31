Joshua Smith and Hannah Jenkins of Lisbon, N.H., announce the birth of their son, Orion Briggs Smith, at 2:15 p.m. on December 21, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Orion weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21.25 inches long.
Maternal grandmother is Christine Briggs of New Hampshire. Maternal great-grandparents are Harry and Margaret Briggs of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Sandy Libby and Wendell Smith of Campton, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.