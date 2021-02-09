William Norrie and Renee Bly of Barnet, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Paisley Rose Norrie, at 6:14 a.m. on January 29, 2021 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Paisley weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20-3/4 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Larry and Nancy Norrie of East Burke, Vt. and Jay and Kim Payne of Lyndonville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.