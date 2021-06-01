John and Rebecca Finnigan of Concord, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Paisyn Patricia Finnigan, at 1:03 a.m. on May 21, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Paisyn weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 18-3/4 inches long. She joins her sisters, Maci and Wyleigh.
Maternal grandparents are Rayanne Mello of West Burke and Leo Croteau and Jay Mello of Danville. Maternal great-grandparents are Elaine and Floyd Willey of Burke and Anne and Richard Mello of Sutton.
Paternal grandparents are Lynne Carpenter of Barre and Steve Dauphin of St. Johnsbury. Paternal great-grandparents are Terry Gilman and Patricia Gilman of Concord.
