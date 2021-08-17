Dakota and Kelsey Stewart of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Patricia-May Ann Stewart, at 4:16 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Patricia-May weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches long. She joins her sister Scarlette D.
Maternal grandparents and Duane and Patricia of New York.
Paternal grandparents are Mike and Barbara of New York. Paternal great-grandparents are William and Patricia of New York and Hanalora of Washington.
