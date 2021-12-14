Taylor and Emily-Ann Kittredge of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Peyton Joseph Kittredge, at 3:46 p.m. on December 8, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Peyton weighed 8 pounds, 11.7 ounces and was 21 inches long. He joins his brothers, Maddox and Wesley.
Maternal grandparents are Mark and Jean Daigle of West Burke, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Nicole Urban of Lyndonville, Vt., and Brian and Nyia Kittredge of Dexter, New Mexico. Paternal great-grandparents are Gary Kittredge of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Kris and Ruth Matyas of Townshend, Vt., and Sandra Pearson of Lyndonville, Vt.
