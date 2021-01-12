Taran Gillanger and Katelyn Lambert of Waterford, Vt. announce the birth of their daughter, Peyton May Gillander at 10:04 on January 3, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Peyton weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 18-3/4 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Pat and Dianne Gillespie of St. Johnsbury and Gordon Lambert of New Dunham, N.H. Maternal great-grandparents are Dewey and Lorna Persons of North Danville, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Kevin and Paula Gillander of Waterford, Vt. Paternal great-grandmother is Lillian Willey of Waterford, Vt.
