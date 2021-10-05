Richard Labounty and Malarie Entrup of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Raven Nicole Labounty, at 1:20 a.m. on September 24, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Raven weighed 7 pounds, .125 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Garret Entrup of Hudson, N.Y. and Jill Burchard of Saratoga, N.Y. Maternal grandmother is Norma Shore of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Paternal grandparents are Raymond and Catherine LaBounty of St. Johnsbury and Sandra LaBounty of St. Johnsbury.
