Raymond Locke Is Born

Raymond Locke and Aimee Locke, of McIndoe Falls, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Raymond Franklyn Locke.
He was born on June 26, 2021 at Littleton Regional Hospital. Raymond weighed 6 pounds and was 20 inches long.
His maternal grandparents are Gary and Susan Thompson, of McIndoe Falls, Vt.
Raymond and Debbie Locke of Barnet, Vt., and Valerie and Neal Brodien, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., are Raymond’s paternal grandparents.
Dale Kendall, of Barnet, is his paternal great-grandparent.
