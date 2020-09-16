April 18, 1943 - Sept. 12, 2020
Regina E. (Peck) Lee passed away Sept. 12, 2020 in Ooltewah, Ten. She was born and raised in Lyndon, Vt. and was a graduate of Lyndon Institute, Class of 1961.
She is survived by her children Tina Canty, David Lee (Tonya), Sandra Gray (Darren) and Susan Thomas (Dana). Ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Two sisters Wanda Wilkie and Ramona Humphrey.
She was predeceased by her parents Reg and Eleanor Peck, and a sister Juanita Williamson.
