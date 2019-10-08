Barrett and Jill Nichols of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Ritter Jude Nichols, at 9:07 p.m. on September 29, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Ritter weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Harry and Claire Morrison of Lyndonville, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Nancy Agan of Gorham, Me. and Henry Nichols of Pownal, Me.
