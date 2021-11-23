Christopher and Melissa Shatney, of Sheffield, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Rosalee Elisabeth Shatney on November 15, 2021 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Rosalee weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 21-1/2 inches long. She joins her brother Charles and her sister Amelia.
Maternal grandparents are Daniel and Rebecca Martin. Maternal great-grandparents are Ed and Audrey Richardson, Barbara Martin, and Peter and Rita Martin.
Paternal grandparents are Frank and Janice Shatney.
