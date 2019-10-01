Rosalie Lynn Wahl
Brandon and Miranda Wahl of Barnet, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Rosalie Lynn Wahl, at 7:18 p.m. on September 25, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Rosalie weighed 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces and was 21 inches long. She joins her sister Annabelle Wahl.
Maternal grandparents are Dorene Letourneau of Lyndonville, Vt. and Rodney Allen of West Burke, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Gary Wahl and the late Mary Beth Wahl of Killingworth, Ct.
