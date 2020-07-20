Jason Berry and Felicia Squires of Sutton, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Ryder James Berry, at 9:55 p.m. on July 9, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Ryder weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 18 inches long. He joins his brother Drake Berry.
Maternal grandparents are Kandy Squires and Daniel Squires. Maternal great-grandparents are Becky Squires and Mike Vance.
Paternal grandparents are Jennifer Berry and Jason H. Berry. Paternal great-grandparents are Darla Hodge and Carl Hodge.
