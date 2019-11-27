Micah & Miranda Bullock, of Bellaire, Ohio, announce the birth of their daughter, Samantha Jane Bullock, on Oct. 28, 2019, in Wheeling, W.V.
Samantha weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. She joins a brother, Silas, age 16 months.
Maternal grandparents are Dan & Becky Martin, of Wheelock, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Ed & Audrey Richardson, of Sheffield, Vt., Barbara Martin, of Lyndonville, Vt., and Peter & Rita Martin, of Wheelock, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Clifton & Jane Bullock, of Waterford, Vt. Paternal great-grandmothers are Linda Bullock, of Waterford, Vt., and Freddie Orr, of Danville, Vt.
