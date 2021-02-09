Chrystal Nel of Lyndonville, Vt., announces the birth of her daughter, Shealynn Ann Ste. Marie, at 3:32 on January 31, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Shealynn weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 18 inches long. She joins her brother Karsen Ste. Marie.
Maternal grandmother is the late Nancy (Booth) Woodward. Maternal great-grandparents are the late Charlie Woodward and the late Sharen Dupont.
Paternal grandparents are Monica Spear and George Spear of Buxton, Me. and Craig Ste. Marie of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Donna Ste. Marie of Sutton, Vt. and the late Peter Ste. Marie.
