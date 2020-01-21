Daniel Houghton Jr. and Danielle Hume of Kirby, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Skylar Faye Houghton, at 9:45 p.m. on January 11, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Skylar weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. She joins her brother Corbin, age 3.
Maternal grandparents are Douglas and Faye Hume of Sheffield, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Daniel Houghton Sr. of Kirby, Vt. and Julie Riegel of Sheffield, Vt.
