Tanya Holbrook of Newbury, Vt., would like to announce the birth of her daughter, Sofia Rose Sweat, at 10:29 a.m. on July 2, 2019 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Sofia weighed 7 pounds, 2.5 ounces and was 19 inches long. She joins her sister Bayley Lynne.
Maternal grandparents are Diane Sweat and Cecil Sweat, both of Newbury, Vt. Maternal great-grandmother is Ramona Sweat of Newbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.