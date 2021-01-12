David Trudeau and Hanne Anderson Trudeau of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Theodore James Trudeau, at 10:05 a.m. on December 30, 2020 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Theodore weighed 7 pounds, 6.2 ounces and was 21-1/4 inches long.
Maternal grandmother is Susan Anderson of Mobile, Al.
Paternal grandparents are Michael and Martha Trudeau of Danville, Vt.
