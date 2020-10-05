David and Adrienne Schmais of Waterford, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Thomas Gabriel Schmais, on September 30, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Thomas weighed 6 pounds, 15.5 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. He joins his brothers Timothy Baker and David Schmais III and his sister Abigail Schmais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.