Justin and Jenelle Noble of Waterford, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Tristan Thomas Gaskin Noble, at 1:25 a.m. on July 28, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Tristan weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He joins his sisters Natalie Noble and Felicity Noble.
Maternal grandmother is Patricia Barrett of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Maternal great-grandmother is Gisele Gaskin of Lyndonville, Vt.
Paternal grandfather is Calvin Noble of Granby, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.