Ethan Hayes and Ashley Wood of St. Johnsbury, Vt. announce the birth of their son, Tucker Nelson Hayes, at 11:51 p.m. on February 1, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Tucker weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 18.5 inches long. He joins his sister Hannah Hayes.
Maternal grandparents are Christine Elder and the late David Elder of St. Johnsbury and Michael Wood of St. Johnsbury. Maternal great-grandparents are Sandra Berry of Lyndonville and Ron McRae of North Carolina.
Paternal grandparents are Marianne Barney of Franconia, N.H. and Barry Hayes of St. Johnsbury. Paternal great-grandparents are Helen Barney of St. Johnsbury and the late Chief Justice Albert Barney of St. Johnsbury.
