Jake Ovitt and Ashlee Petell of Island Pond, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Tull Kean Ovitt, at 8:05 a.m. in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Tull weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20.5 inches long. He joins his brother Clyde and his sister Mabel.
Maternal grandparents are Victor Petell and Tammy and Leon Lafreniere of Holland, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Tom and Donna Browe.
Paternal grandparents are Kean and Patti Ovitt of Holland, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Robert Calhoun and Liz of Island Pond, Vt. and Gloria Taylor of Derby, Vt.
