Brian Wallace and Katie Moritz of Barnet, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Ulysses Moritz Wallace, at 10:39 a.m. on September 25, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Ulysses weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces and was 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Anna Marie Sloss and David Brody of Littleton, N.H. and Joe Moritz of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are June and Keith Wallace of Contoocook, N.H.
