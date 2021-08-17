Michael and Katie Piet of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Vada Sky Piet, at 9:52 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Vada weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce and was 21.5 inches long. She joins her sisters Lia and Claire.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Charlie Huguenard of Jacksonville, Fla.
Paternal grandparents are Mary and Tom Piet of Valparaiso, Ind.
