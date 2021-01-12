Thomas and Carley Brenkus of Topsham, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Wayland Elsie Brenkus, at 10:24 a.m. on January 1, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Wayland weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21.25 inches long. He joins his sister Myla Nelle Brenkus.
Maternal grandparents are Sandy and Steve McKee of Lyman, N.H.
Paternal grandparents are Cathy and Larry Brenkus of Massachusetts.
