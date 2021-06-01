Joshua and Amanda Duncan of Passumpsic, announce the birth of their son, Wayne Howard Duncan, at 2:17 p.m. on May 20, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Wayne weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. He joins his sister Cecilia Hope Duncan.
Maternal grandmother is Judith Knowles of Maine.
Paternal grandparents are Jennifer and Clark Duncan of Barnet, Vt.
