Matthew and Dayna Schartner, of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Kye Andrew Schartner. He was born on Dec. 14, 2021, at 12:49 p.m. at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Kye weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. He joins a brother, Aiden James Schartner.
Maternal grandparents are John and Cindy Roy. Paternal grandparents are Jerry and Joyce Schartner.
