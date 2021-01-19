Jason and Elizabeth Bedor of St. Johnsbury, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Wilder Jason Bedor, at 6:03 a.m. on January 9, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Wilder weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19-3/4 inches long. He joins his sisters Drea and Waverly Bedor.
Maternal grandparents are Andrew and Donna Otto of West Burke, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Paul and Leslie Bedor of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Paternal great-grandmother is Patricia Drown of Concord, Vt.
