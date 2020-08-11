Josh McClure and Marissa Nelson of Sheffield, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Willa Ivory-Jade McClure, at 12:37 a.m. on July 31, 2020 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Willa weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches long. She joins her brother Benjamin McClure and sister Mia McClure.
Maternal grandparents are Pat Devenger and Angela Mashall of St. Johnsbury. Maternal great-grandparents are Lary Eames and Carol Mashall of Metter, Ga.
Paternal grandparents are Elizabeth and Randy McClure of Sheffield, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.