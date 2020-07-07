Anthony and Dayna Skelton of Lyndonville, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Wyatt James Skelton, at 11:13 a.m. on June 25, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Wyatt weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Molli and Steve Leonard of Lyndonville and Daniel Leonard of Groton. Maternal great-grandparents are Ed and Elaine Jewell of Sheffield and Dan and Linda Leonard of Ryegate.
Paternal grandmother is Michelle Skelton of Bowdoin, Maine. Paternal great-grandparents are Kathy Skelton of Lisbon Falls, Maine and Frank and Nancy Skelton of Coldspring, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.