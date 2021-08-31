William and Taylor Brink of Waterford, Vt., announce the birth of their son, Wyatt William Brink, at 9:26 a.m. on August 19, 2021 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Wyatt weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bernard and Kim Willey of Waterford, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Lillian Willey of Waterford and Nancy Durivage of Barton of Barton, Vt. Maternal great-great-grandmother is Margaret LaClair of Barton, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Bill and Brenda Brink of Barnet, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Bruce Brink of Danville, Vt. and Alfred and Estelle Wheeler of Newport, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.