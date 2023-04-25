Alexander Heywood and Gabrielle Rowell of East Ryegate, Vt., announce the birth of their daughter, Xalia Zandria Heywood, at 12:32 a.m. on April 14, 2023. Xalia weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. She joins her brother Koleman Heywood.
Maternal grandparents are Chad and Allison Rowell of Lyndonville, Vt. Maternal great-grandparents are Linda Grimes of McIndoe Falls, Vt. and Rick and Judy Fisher of St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Paternal grandparents are Michelle Jones of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Justin and Michele Heywood of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Paternal great-grandparents are Mike and Sandy Jones of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Rachele and John Heywood of McIndoe Falls, Vt.
