A. Claire Addy Tanych, age 92, of Bradford, Vt., and formerly of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away at the Margaret Pratt Community in Bradford on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Claire was born in New Haven, Conn., on Oct. 6, 1927, daughter to the late John Edward and Yvonne Annette (St. Laurent) Addy. She grew up in East Haven, Conn. and married Andrew Tanych in 1953 and lived in Milford, Conn. until moving to Lyndonville, Vt. in 1960. They purchased the Lyndon Motor Court at that time and sold it in 1963 when they took over the LynBurke Motel which they owned and operated until 1973. Still continuing in small business, they bought Northern Lumber that same year with their their sons until retirement in 1989. Claire and Andrew had taken on Fabric Town in 1977 and ran the business for 12 years. Claire was an avid reader and enjoyed collecting books. Her collection added to the library at Margaret Pratt Community when she joined the Community in September 2019. When time allowed Claire liked to do quilting, and she simply loved family gatherings.
Claire is survived by her five children: Andrea Chan of Bow, N.H., David Tanych and wife, Meryl Lebowitz, of Venice, Calif., Patricia Weston and husband, Craig, of Lyndonville, Vt., Timothy Tanych and wife, Pam, of Kirby, Vt., Paul Tanych of Venice, Calif., a special daughter-in-law: Susan Griswold of E. Burke, Vt., a sister: Patricia Hackett of Alfred, Maine, seven grandchildren: Adam, Robin, Jillian, Philip, Benjamin, Tricia, Christopher, six great-grandchildren: Ethan, Gavin, Aliza, Asher, Benjamin, Eowyn, a special friend: Julie Boera of S. Burlington, Vt., and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Andrew in 2012, and two very special friends: Evelyn Lussier and Jackie Dawson.
At this time, there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made in Claire’s name to Lyndon Rescue, 114 Vail Drive, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
The family wants to add special thanks to Bayada Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion to Claire in her final days and to her family. Special thanks also to Margaret Pratt Community for all they did to make Claire’s final year fun and filled with love and laughter.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
