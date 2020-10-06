A. Lorraine Perkins - Obituary

A. Lorraine Perkins, 72, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home.
Lorraine was born in St. Johnsbury on May 14, 1948, to Arthur and Dora (Laperle) Hevey. She was raised in St. Johnsbury and attended St. Johnsbury Academy graduating with the Class of 1966. She worked at Passumpsic Bank starting as a teller and moving from there to a loan officer, to data processing, and finally, Assistant Vice President. On Aug. 22, 1970, Lorraine married Ralph G. Perkins. The couple shared 49 years together until Ralph’s death in October 2019. They moved from North Concord to St. Johnsbury in 1990.
Lorraine enjoyed helping people, especially her neighbors. She loved to read and do puzzles. Bus trips to go shopping were a favorite along with going out to eat and finding the next new spot to try the food. Above all, Lorraine was passionate about her grandchildren.
Survivors include her son: Justin and wife, Natalie, of Waterford, Vt.; a brother: Maurice Hevey and wife, Janann, of Burlington, Vt.; two sisters: Helen Basal of Connecticut, and Linda Dauphin and husband, Stanley, of Danville, Vt.; two grandchildren: Sydney and Everett Perkins; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband: Ralph Perkins, parents: Arthur and Dora Hevey; two brothers: Paul and Roger Hevey; and a sister: Pauline Giguere.
Services are being planned for next summer on Lorraine and Ralph’s wedding anniversary.
Donations in Lorraine’s name can be made to the Santa Fund, 1187 Main Street, Suite 3, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 or to Kingdom Animal Shelter, 1161 Portland Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
