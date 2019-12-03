Aaron Byron Cole - Obituary

Aaron Byron Cole, 65, of West Newbury, Vt., “Rooster” to his friends, passed away suddenly on Nov. 20, 2019.
Aaron, son of Charles James Cole and Nancy Morgan Whitney Cole, was born at the old Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H. on May 14, 1954. He grew up on a dairy farm in South Newbury, known as Sleeper’s Meadow Farm. He attended Newbury Elementary and High School and was a member of the first graduating class of Oxbow High School. Following a stint in the Air Force, he began a lifetime of working in the woods and providing firewood for many people. In the early years he would sometimes use his father’s “Lineback” oxen for logging.
Aaron was a free spirit who was passionate about hunting, trapping, and fishing. He was always a champion for the protection of the wetlands. He was a dedicated bear hunter and houndsman, raising and breeding a pack of Plott hounds for many years. He was known by the local game wardens as THE ONE to call if there was any problem with wildlife such as skunks, woodchucks, raccoon or beavers. In his spare time, if Aaron wasn’t hunting or trapping, he was fishing. He was a mentor to many who wanted to learn about nature, often acting as a guide to people who wanted to experience the thrill of the dogs hunting bear or raccoon, or to learn more about the rivers and wetlands. He respected nature and tried to protect our deer herd, even putting up “Don’t Shoot Spikes” posters all around town. He was a true Vermonter who simply was who he was, take him or leave him. He remained true to himself and most people admired that about him.
Aaron was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Stephen M. Cole and David J. Cole. He is survived by Rebecca Bryan Cole, his wife of 20 years, and her father Frank M. “Boots” Bryan and family. Boots was a lifetime friend of Aaron’s and was thrilled when Aaron and Becky married. He is also survived by two brothers, John W. Cole and wife Patsy, of West Newbury Vt., Charles P. Cole and wife Shirley of Ascutney, Vt., and his sister, Marianne Cole Dube and husband Richard of West Newbury, as well as two aunts, Mildred Cole and Selenda Girardin, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by several friends who were like brothers to him and many other friends who have come to know him over the years.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held in the West Newbury Congregational Church at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 7, 2019, with a reception to follow across the road in the West Newbury Hall. In lieu of flowers, Rebecca suggests donations to the Vermont Bear Hound Association. Checks can be made payable to VBA and sent to: VBA, 558 Peach Brook Road, Newbury VT 05051. Donations will be used to sponsor youth who would like to attend Conservation Camp.
If you have a remembrance you would like to share, you may speak at the service, or if you prefer, write your thoughts down and they will be read for you. Just pass your paper to one of the ushers upon arrival at the church.
