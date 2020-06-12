Adrian “Ben” Louis Lavoie

Adrian Louis Lavoie “Ben”, age 93, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on June 8, 2020 in Wolfeboro, N.H. Ben was born on Aug. 31, 1926 in Littleton, N.H. to Wilfred and Cecile Lavoie. He was the middle of seven children, and was preceded in death by four.
Ben attended Bethlehem High School and was the owner-operator of the Lotta Rock Dairy Processing Plant. He and Florence Jane Lyster were married on June 10, 1950. They were devoted soulmates for 70 years. They had three children; Thomas (died 1965), Daniel, and Ellen (Smith).
Ben and Florence lived in Bethlehem for 48 years, wintering in Arizona for 13 years. In 2002, they relocated to Sugar Hill Retirement Community in Wolfeboro, N.H. Ben’s talents were many. He was a skilled business owner, avid golfer and square dancer, and beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed gardening, and was known by the residents of Sugar Hill for his amazing sunflowers. He loved a good meal and thoroughly enjoyed cooking; some of his best recipes included sour pickles, fudge, and rhubarb pie. He was also a talented handyman and could fix almost anything. Ben passed away as a devout Christian, and a kind, generous man who never hesitated to help his family and friends.
Ben is preceded in death by his siblings Joseph, Helene, Robert, and Charles, and his son Thomas. He is survived by his wife Florence Jane, sister Jeanette Enderson and brother Maurice Lavoie, son Daniel Lavoie and his partner Robin, daughter Ellen Lavoie Smith and her husband Andrew, grandchild Sarah Patin and her husband Nick, grandchildren Asa and Sam Smith, and great-grandchild Reese Patin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to one of two charities: the Sugar Hill Retirement Community’s gardening fund or Saint Katherine of Drexel Catholic Church, Alton, N.H.; Charity Account.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.