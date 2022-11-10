Adrienne Yevette Olney Obituary

Adrienne Yevette Olney, 90, formerly of Walden and Hardwick died peacefully on November 9th, 2022, at the Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center in Burlington.
She was born January 1, 1932, in Williamstown, Mass.; the daughter of the late Rudolph and Maria (Choquette) Lively.
She graduated from Williamstown, Mass., High School in the class of 1949 and then entered the convent in Holyoke, Mass., where she remained for several years.
In her earlier years, she worked for a Day Care in Pittsfield, Mass.
On August 22, 1970, she married Arthur Rosaire Olney in Williamstown, Mass. The young couple soon made their home in Walden, Vt., where she assisted her husband on the Olney Family Dairy Farm for more than 40 years. The farm was sold and in 2010, they moved to their retirement home in Hardwick.
Adrienne was a member of Mary Queen of all Saint Parish “St. Norbert’s Church” and Court St. Veronica Catholic Daughters, both in Hardwick. She was a very devout Catholic all of her life. She was a very devoted wife and mother. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandson, life on the family farm, sewing, bingo, and puzzles.
Survivors include a son, Albert Olney and his partner, Sara, of South Burlington; a grandson, Alexander Olney and two step-grandchildren, Emily and Adamantium of South Burlington; one sister, Anne Marie Millis of Manchester, Conn.; a sister-in-law, Cecile Olney and her friend, Everett of St, Johnsbury; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur, and five siblings: Emile Lively, Cecile Lobelle, Gerard Lively, Theresa Dragon and Jeanne Ducharme.
Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 PM on Sunday, November 13th, 2022 at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Mary Queen of all Saints Parish “St Norbert’s” in Hardwick with Father Thomas Aquinas, celebrant. Burial will follow later in the family lot in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Mary Queen of all Saints Parish, P.O. Box 496, Hardwick, Vermont 05843.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com
