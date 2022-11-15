Agnes C. Sears Obituary

Agnes (Ruth) Croft Sears, 97, a lifelong resident of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Agnes was born in Lyndonville to the late Harry and Ruth (Eastman) Croft on May 15, 1925. She graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1943 and later from Burdett College in Boston. She married Kenton E. Sears in 1948 and they raised four children together.
She was the Clerk of the Works of the Caledonia North Supervisory Union for many years, an organist at the Lyndonville United Methodist Church for more than 60 years, an accompanist for many singing groups and teacher of piano lessons to many local students.
Agnes was a proud Vermonter and took a very active role in all things Lyndon in the local community. Her interests included baking for her family, friends and neighbors, skiing, tennis, regular trips to the bagel shop with friends, hosting Bible study around her kitchen table, Friday family dinners at Hoagie’s and traveling with her children.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Kenton, and her brother, Walter Croft. Agnes is survived by her four children, Paul Sears of Lyndonville, Vt., Marcia Woodall of Goshen, N.Y., Jim (Deb) Sears of Summerfield, Fla., and Scott (Kim) Sears of Williston, Vt.; her five grandchildren, Tricia (Jamie) Hill of Enfield, N.H., Cassie Butler of Woodville, Texas, Valerie (Timothy) Woodall of Mount Rainier, Md., Emily (Bruce) Wiedrick of Corinth, Vt., and Carly Sears of Williston, Vt., as well as five great-grandchildren, Michael, Kaden and McKenna Butler and Sienna and Dean Meyer.
Visiting hours are on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home in Lyndonville. A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at the Lyndonville United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. There will be a luncheon at the church after the service. The burial will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be sent to the Lyndonville United Methodist Church at 100 Church St., Lyndonville, VT 05851. Memorials and condolences may be shared online at www.guibordfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.