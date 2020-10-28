Agnes M. McCullock Obituary

Agnes M. McCullock, 75, of South Lunenburg Road, died unexpectedly, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon.
Known to most as Aggie, she was born in Lancaster on October 15, 1945 the daughter of Leonard Amos and Josephine (Arruda) Boudle.
Aggie has lived in the North Country most of her lifetime. She was a graduate of Lancaster High School and later attended NH Tech College in Berlin earning an associate’s degree. She also served in the US Army in the field of health care. At one time she owned and operated the Treasure Chest consignment shop in Lancaster. She was also a homemaker and worked many other local jobs.
In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, tending her flower beds, and feeding and watching birds. She enjoyed trips to area casinos with her late husband Kenny and she loved to play Bingo. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren.
She was a member of the American Legion.
Surviving family members include her two sons Trevor Szymanowski of Waterford, Trent Szymanowski of Plainwell, Michigan; her three grandchildren, Kaleigh, Holden and Trey Szymanowsk; a sister Elaine Poulin of Cheshire, CT, and many close friends. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth S. McCullock; a grandson Tyler Burd and brother Leonard “Buzz” Boudle.
In consideration of the health and safety of all of Aggie’s relatives and friends services will be delayed at this time.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to Riverside Animal Rescue, 236 Riverside Ave., Gilman, VT 05906.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
