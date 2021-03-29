Aimee Bean - Obituary

This earth truly gained another angel. Aimee Sue (Bergeron) Bean passed away on March 24, 2021 in Ocala, Florida. Aimee always took care of everyone. She always made sure everyone had what they needed and family was everything to her.
Aimee was born on May 28, 1967 in St. Johnsbury, Vermont to Bruce and Iris (Rutledge) Bergeron, whom she leaves behind along with the one person who was her world, her dear daughter, Katelynn Rose Bean.
She is survived by her brother, Aaron (Pumper) Bergeron and his wife Amy. Her nephew, Arik (“Boober”) Bergeron, his fiancé Riley Boivin and their daughter, Aubreigh and future son. She also leaves behind her niece, Lindsey Bergeron and partner Davis Guyer along with many beloved cousins, aunts, uncles and countless friends.
Aimee loved spending time with family and her dogs, frequent trips to Disney and warm Florida days in her flip flops. Aimee worked at the St. Johnsbury Academy for many years before moving to Florida and helping create Bricks & Mortar Real Estate and Development.
The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 3rd in Ocala, Florida at 1 p.m.
We would truly like to thank Countryside Funeral Home in Anthony, Florida for all of your kindness and unending support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.