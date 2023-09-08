Alan J. Joyal Obituary

Alan J. Joyal, 58, of Littleton, N.H., and formerly of Barre, Vt., passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 5, 2023, with his family by his side at Littleton Regional Healthcare in Littleton, N.H. Alan was born May 3, 1965, to Lyman Joyal and Marie (Morel) Joyal.
Alan graduated from Spaulding High School in 1983 and then went to Champlain College where he graduated with an associate degree. He then went on to marry the love of his life Christine Benedini on April 23, 1994. He worked for Northern Lights Music in Littleton, N.H., and then started his own business AJ’s Digital Satellite also in Littleton, N.H., but more recently he was a manager at Lahout’s Discount.
Alan was a dedicated family man, loved his Pittsburgh Steelers, and enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, and camping.
Alan is survived by his son Ajay and his partner Justine and her son Brayden, sister Eva (Joyal) Parks and her husband David, brother Lyman Joyal, and his niece Stacey and her husband Ian MacArthur, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was predeceased by both parents and two siblings, Rose Marie and Joseph.
There will be calling hours for Alan on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. There is extra parking across the street in the St. Monica’s parking lot. Burial will follow to the Durant Cemetery in Cabot, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Barre Youth Sports Association.
Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre.
