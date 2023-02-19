Alan J. Sanderson Obituary

Alan James Sanderson, age 53, of Victory Road, East Burke, Vt., passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family Thursday evening, Feb. 16, 2023.
Alan was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Aug. 26, 1969. He was raised in E. Burke, attended the Burke Town School, and completed High School between Lyndon Institute and The Gilbert School. After graduating with the Class of 1987, he made East Burke home.
He was known for his strong work ethic and had numerous jobs that included Burke Lumber Mill, farming, and logging for Sutton Fir. He became a self-employed logger in 2000, all while doing firewood, mechanic work, carpentry, and harvesting Christmas trees. He shared 20 years with Pamela Aubin, married on July 7, 2007. Family was, to say the least, the most important thing in his life. Sunday Dinner was a promise by the kids to come home weekly; it was an unspoken rule to not schedule something else that day!
He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family and the Demolition Derby. He loved coaching ball for his children and grandchildren; more recently coaching alongside Elizabeth and Lane. Alan’s famous story-telling and “I’m just going to be a minute” phrase helped develop many of his lasting friendships. Alan was a great history buff, with the Civil War period being his favorite, and toured Gettysburg in September with his dad and sister.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela; his parents: Kenneth Sam Sanderson Jr. and Weeza, of E. Burke; his 5 children: Elizabeth Sanderson Hayden (Corey) of Lyndonville, Emily Sanderson of E. Burke, Lane Sanderson (Tariyn) of Sutton, Brandon Newland of Bangor, Maine, Cameron Newland (Katie) of Monmouth, Maine; his sister: Meredith Sanderson Simpson (Mark) of W. Burke; his in-laws: Ronald & Nancy Aubin of Lyndonville; 6 grandchildren: Jacob, Rebecca, Ethan, Karson, Kaydence & Lincoln; his special friend, Steve Brooks of W. Burke and several nieces, nephews, and a long list of very close friends.
Alan was pre-deceased by his niece, Samantha Newland in 1997.
Calling hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main Street in Lyndonville.
A Graveside Service will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30th at the Woodmont Cemetery in East Burke.
Memorial donations in Alan’s name may be made to the Caledonia County Fair Demo Derby, c/o Toby Lussier, PO Box 901, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
