Alan James Guilmette Obituary

Alan James Guilmette, 90, of Apple Tree Lane, Milford, Conn., beloved husband of the late Irene Roy Guilmette, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Alan and Irene were blessed to celebrate 61 years together and had four children. Alan was born in Woodsville, New Hampshire on Sept. 20, 1932, to Almedas and Martha Mulliken Guilmette. Alan graduated from Woodsville High School, Class of 1950. In 1951, Alan joined the U.S. Air Force and served with pride until 1955. On May 28, 1955, Alan and Irene were married and went to live in Milford, Connecticut. Alan then started his apprenticeship as a commercial printer. He worked his way up to Vice President of Production and after 35 years in printing, he retired. He was an avid golfer and played in the Senior League in Milford for 16 years.
Alan is survived by his four children, Brian and his wife Victoria, Adrian and his wife Patricia, Maurice, and Denise and her husband Keith Dunn; 10 grandchildren, Casandra (Andrew) Lim, Daniel (Lindsey) Guilmette, Kimberly Dunn (James Bottigliero), Justine (Cristian) Hidalgo, Amanda (Christopher) Ploof, Kevin Guilmette, Kathleen Guilmette (Adam Fuller), Lauryn Guilmette, Emily Guilmette, and Jonathan Guilmette; thirteen great grandchildren, Jacob, Boyce, Slade, Gavin, Meadow, Madison, Farah, Alexander, Savannah, Rhys, Summer, Riley, and Walker; a brother Karl Guilmette and his wife Mary; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jean Roy, Barbara Roy, Mary Jane Roy, Eugene Dauphinais, Bernard and Betty Ann Roy, Louise Roy, Camille and Melissa Roy, Phillip and Patricia Roy, Richard and Sandra Roy, Joyce Roy, and Clement Roy; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Irene, and brothers Roger, Carroll, and Paul.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 15 Pine St., Woodsville, with burial to follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Bath, N.H.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.