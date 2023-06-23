Alan Learnard Obituary

Alan Learnard left this world June 16th last year of 2022. Hopefully he is arguing - I mean discussing - the state of human affairs in the afterlife. I couldn’t have asked for a more colorful, eccentric early influence in my childhood than in his role as my stepfather.
He had wanted to avoid the medical situation he ended up in due to his extreme independent “don’t tell me what to do” nature. Thankfully he wasn’t there for long.
He was born in the Bronx, N.Y. on Oct. 23, 1936. He spent an active childhood playing in the streets and going to the movies when a 5-10 cent ticket bought you a full day of dreams and escape. He often ranted about the changing prices of movies, food, clothes, ect…
He did a stint in the Coast Guard in his 20’s. He once found himself in the water with a shark coming up out of the deep water toward him. Told me it scared the hell out of him. He got out of there and never asked to swim in the water like that again.
He returned to N.Y. and eventually was drawn to the Catholic Worker and Dorothy Day. In that time he met Elin Paulson and eventually they left New York City for the country and the woods. They found themselves driving from East Haven Mountain into Lost Nation in 1964. They started with a one-room cabin on Jack Brook and a baby boy. Eventually it became a two-room with two boys. Three more houses would be built by Al and friends due to several fires.
Al was known to be a lively conversationalist and a feverish debater. He often stopped to engage in heated discussions on the trips to and from Lyndonville for supplies.
He was always ready to talk, rant, or tell an interesting story about the characters he’d met in life.
He loved food and was a tremendous cook. He would sweat and pour great energy into his creations.
He had a most adventurous palette and a cast iron stomach. He was known to eat the more unusual parts of an animal and never saw mold on food that could scare him off of eating it. Nor did an ancient “consume by” date intimidate him. He would often curse if you suggested throwing out “old food.”
He collected maple sap and made maple syrup. He had a gang of goats and gave them free rein in Lost Nation. They would wander the woods grazing after being milked and return at night for food, shelter and security. They had trails in every direction.
He went to school at UVM in Burlington, Vt. for nursing. He drove a taxi while there and no doubt had many interesting lively conversations. He later spent some time in Florida with his mother before bringing her back to East Haven where he used his nursing degree to take care of her until she died.
He then built his third house in Lost Nation. This was an off-the-grid original where he stayed until 2020 when “he just couldn’t do it anymore.” He moved to Maryland and lived with his newly-discovered half-brother Stanley Learnard.
Al’s life was about freedom and people’s rights to live however they wanted. This was reflected in his Lost Nation philosophy and the fact he was the last of the original 60’s back-to-the-land crew to leave for the modern convenience world.
He was an ardent supporter of Ron Paul for President because he was a life-long anti-war advocate, a personal freedom philosopher, and understood how the Federal Reserve was debasing the U.S. Dollar. He walked and drove many hours in support of these principles whether others understood his stubborn commitment or not.
He had a generous and forgiving heart even after debating with people at the top of his lungs.
Al said, “How do you sum up or judge a life?” once. He seemed to take farming or working the land seriously. He had political and community ideals that perhaps he felt never came to fruition. I once told him that he was “a conversationalist, a storyteller and a “comic” in the sense of being at odds with the physical world as it was structured. Similar to various film and literary figures. He probably would’ve been a hit “reality show” if the camera’s had been turned on. Likewise there would have been more reality in his show than the standard reality show.
He is remembered and treasured by many in the general Northeast Kingdom area as a unique individual, to put it mildly, and is survived by his stepsons Luke Learnard, Leif Grund, and his newly-discovered half-brother Stanley Learnard.
There will be a memorial celebration of Alan’s life on Friday, June 30th, at 2509 Lost Nation Road in East Haven. Loose start at 1 p.m; stories and memories to start at 3-4 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided, but the potluck tradition is also welcome.
There will also be a continuation combo celebration for Sandra Ebbett and Alan at 304 Brookside Road, Kirby. Sandra memorial at 2 p.m. Celebration 4-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 1st.
