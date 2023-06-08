Alan Raymond Towle Obituary

Alan Raymond Towle, (lovingly known as “Bumpa”), age 81, of Danville, Vermont, passed away at home peacefully on June 07, 2023, after a courageous battle with liver and pancreatic cancer.
Alan was born on Sept. 12, 1941, at home in Montpelier, Vermont to Elwin Raymond Towle and Natalie Helen (Brown). Alan was raised in the Morrisville area and then in Groton and South Ryegate.
On Alan’s first day of school, when the class went out for recess, he walked home, eating his lunch on the way. He enjoyed many mischievous adventures with his older sister Kathleen and younger brother Erwin.
Alan graduated from Woodsville High School and then married his high school sweetheart, Sandra Jean (McAllister) on Aug. 1, 1959.
Alan worked at the First National Store as an Assistant Store Manager in Wells River, Vt. In less than a year, he was promoted to Store Manager at the First National Store in Ashland, N.H. Although he was young, he was such a valued employee that the company lied about his age so he would be able to sell alcohol.
In 1965, Alan started his racing career with the Sports Car Club of Vermont in a 1965 Mustang notch-back with a 289 V-8, producing over 350 horsepower. He raced at racetracks and road rally courses all over Vermont and New Hampshire, including: Thunder Road in Barre, Catamount Stadium in Milton, Mount Ascutney Hill Climbs, Pico’s Peak Hill Climb, Bolton Mountain Hill Climb, and Killington, Vt. He also raced at the Bryar Motorsports Park (now known as “New Hampshire International Speedway in Loudon, N.H.).
His faithful wife, Sandy, was always by his side. She could even be seen in the pits changing tires on the racecar while she was pregnant. On Sept. 13, 1966, while attending a racing event, he had to leave in the racecar (that was not street-legal) and drive his wife to the Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, N.H. where his son, David, was born.
In the early hours of Oct. 24, 1967, Alan and his father had to rush Sandy to the Barre City Hospital in Barre where their second son, Dennis, was born almost a month early. In an incredible coincidence, Dennis and his future sister-in-law, Shelley, were born on the same day, at the same hospital and the mothers shared the same room.
On May 5, 1968, while coming home from a SCCV Board Meeting, Alan was involved in an automobile accident that forever changed his life. His best friend and racing partner, Ramon Andreoletti, crashed his 1968 Shelby Cobra in Groton, Vt. Even though Alan was ejected from the vehicle and survived, his best friend did not.
In 1969, he ran the last four races of the season with a “for sale” sign in the racecar. With two small children and the loss of his best friend, he had lost his passion for racing. At his last race of his career, he finished 1st at Thunder Road and ultimately won the SCCV Championship. His racecar “Baby Blue” was such a legend that someone bought it in the pits before it was loaded.
Alan left the First National Store in 1968 to start his 33-year career at Nissen Baking Company as a route salesman based out of St. Johnsbury. He worked his way up to route supervisor. The last 16 years at Nissen’s he served as the branch manager. In 2001, Alan formally retired to spend time with his family.
Alan, his wife Sandy and close friends Marylin and Kurt Dwyer formed the “Best of Friends Band” in 1986. Alan played rhythm on his custom made left-handed 12-string Peavey Milestone guitar. He also played a 6-string banjo and sang lead and backup vocals. The 4-piece band quickly grew to six members and on occasion up to 10 players for outdoor concerts and fairs. After 24 years of playing in countless venues in the twin state area, the Best of Friends Band played their Farewell Concert on July 11, 2010, and officially retired the band.
Alan was active with Boy Scout Troop 888 in Danville as an Assistant Scoutmaster, Merit Badge Counselor, and mentor to all the leaders. Alan was an essential part of hosting several Victory Bogorees, Pinewood Derbies, and a statewide Green Mountain Council Camporee in 2015. Alan enjoyed weeklong canoe treks in the New York Adirondacks and the Northern Maine Forest. At 70 years old he climbed Sally Mountain near Jackman, Maine. He received many accolades and earned the coveted 2018 “Scouter Emeritus Award” for his dedication to the Scouting program in the Long Trail District.
Alan was also involved with the Danville S-Ski-Mo Snowmobile Club and served as the Club Treasurer for 30 years, Groomer Operator and County Representative for the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers.
Alan and Sandy enjoyed traveling in all 50 states, spending time on their pontoon boat, snowmobiling, trail riding in their Polaris Ranger Crew 4-wheeler. They spent innumerable hours restoring their 1930 Model A Ford willed to them by longtime friend Kurt Dwyer.
Alan always kept busy doing projects with his family, like replacing the roof, painting, and renovations to David’s house, helping Dennis build a large barn to store his travel trailer, truck and a shop area. His grandsons kept him busy, helping them to keep their vehicles running and in good repair.
Alan is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Sandy, son David Alan Towle and wife Shelley (Oliver) of Danville; son Dennis Raymond Towle and wife Debra (Pechalonis) of North Concord; grandchildren Ryan and wife Jasmine (White), Kayla and husband Danny Bunker, Kathryn and twins Andrew and Benjamin; great-grandchildren Aylah Mae, Addisyn Olivia, Nathaniel David, and Izabella Violet. Alan is also survived by his oldest sister, Kathleen (Fiske) of Washington, Vt., and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Alan was predeceased by his younger brother Erwin Richard Towle, sister-in-law Sally (Boyce) Towle, brother-in-law Kendall Fiske, and Best of Friends Marylin and Kurt Dwyer.
His family express their sincerest appreciation for the hard work and dedication of Dr. Gregory H. Ripple, Dr. Daniel Storms, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital staff (especially the Infusion and ICU teams!), Norris Cotton Cancer Center staff, CALEX Ambulance Services and the many family and friends that stopped by the house to see him, sent cards and drawings.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to be sent directly to CALEX Ambulance Service, PO Box 570, 1453 Hospital Dr., St. Johnsbury VT 05819
Alan loved keeping busy and was proud to look back at something he accomplished that made a difference. He will forever be our “Superman.”
Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville, 1 Birch St. Woodsville, N.H. A memorial service will be Thursday June 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Ricker Funeral Home as well. Interment will follow at Pinehurst Cemetery in South Ryegate, Vt.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is helping the family with arrangements.
