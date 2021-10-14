Alan Richard Baker, born Nov. 12, 1962, age 58, passed away peacefully at UVM medical center in Burlington, Vermont on Oct. 11, 2021.
Alan was an extremely kind and loving man, married for 31 years. His main passion was photography, which he shared with many and even received awards for. He was an excellent husband, father and friend, with a great sense of humor and a brilliant mind. He was very skilled in carpentry and always helping to fix his family’s vehicles. Alan’s favorite place was the family camp, a place he was in love with since his childhood. The camp offered a mix of his favorite things, such as family, friends, kayaking, the family dogs, and the opportunity to take many beautiful photos. Alan will be greatly missed by so many people whose life he helped enrich with his quick wit, laid back nature and selflessness.
Alan is pre-deceased by Stanley and Marianne (Marshall) Baker, his parents, and Kevin Baker, his brother.
He is survived by his wife Cindy Baker, (son) Christopher Baker and partner Bethany Keene, (sisters) Ellen Bickford , Beth Bouffard and her husband David. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will not be a funeral service at this time. However, there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
