Albert Louis Borsodi - Obituary

Albert Louis Borsodi, age 79, of Waterford, Vt., teacher and “Hobby Homesteader” died suddenly Saturday morning, June 13, 2020 at his home.
Al was born in Suffern, N.Y., on Sept. 26, 1940, son to the late Edward and Ruth Walker (Clark) Borsodi. He grew up in and around East Patterson, N.J., went to boarding schools, and attended Greer High School in New York. Albert graduated from Lyndon Institute with the Class of 1958 and married Dorothy J. (Nutting) on Sept. 2, 1961. He attended Fairleigh Dickerson University and went on to finish college at Lyndon State in 1972, later earning his Masters in Science from NOVA University in 1986. Al taught at Concord and Groveton high schools, Indian River Academy in Florida and at Starksboro High. He enjoyed teaching, especially working well with those students that needed more assistance, and he provided it with patience. All the students loved his style and attitude.
His hobbies reflected his intelligence, and he was great at improvising. Al took pride in Hobby Homesteading which meant that he kept a big garden, greenhouse, cow, pigs and still continued to raise chickens. He would copy and improve on equipment to assist his endeavors, from a chicken plucker to a wood wagon that handled all the big lumber. His tractors and the wood wagon were at the top of his pride list. One thing that could only come from Al in particular was advice. He was happy to share his knowledge and experience, teach someone the how and why of doing something and giving them the chance do it themselves.
He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 59 years, Dot Borsodi, of Waterford, Michael Borsodi of Dahlonaga, Ga., Kelly Patchell and husband, David, of Standish, Maine, two grandchildren: Catherine Patchell of San Francisco and James Patchell of New Hampshire and several nieces and nephews.
Al was predeceased by a brother: Robert Borsodi.
There will be no calling hours. A private family gathering will be planned for a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Lyndon Institute toward the Garden Center, where Al felt they did a proper job of maintaining what was started. The address will be published on the funeral home’s website as soon as available.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.