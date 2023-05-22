Alberta Lee McDuff Obituary

Alberta Lee McDuff, age 78, of Summerfield, Fla., passed away peacefully at her home with her family surrounding her on May 10, 2023.
Alberta was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on May 6, 1945, daughter to the late Edmond and Mary Rose (Bourtell) Lamont. She grew up in St. Johnsbury and attended the Academy. She raised her three children in Lake Wales, Fla., enjoyed knitting, quilting, shopping and the company of her dogs and parrot. Her working career encompassed time as a Certified Nurse’s Aide, making candies at Maple Grove Farms and then as a prep cook for Cracker Barrel Restaurant in Ocala, Fla. She enjoyed her prayer groups and attended St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Lyndonville and St. Teresa’s in Bellview, Fla. Alberta married Jean Marie McDuff and shared 19 wonderful and happy years until his passing in 2010.
Survivors include two daughters: Brenda Johnson-Merchand (Don) of Dalton, N.H., and Lora Schofield (Tony) of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; a sister: Dianne Lessard (Edmond) of St. Johnsbury; two brothers: her twin Albert Lamont of Danville, Vt., and Bernard Lamont of Bellview, Fla.; five grandchildren: Sylvia, Sean, and Michael Dean, and Nicolletta and Alissabetta Rauccio; one great-grandson: Dimitri Dean; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many family members of the McDuff family who reside in Canada.
She was predeceased by her husband: Jean Marie McDuff; her parents: Edmond and Mary Rose Lamont; a son: Rodney Johnson; a sister: Pearl Roby; and her children’s father: Lee Johnson.
A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Fr. Lance Harlow, will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Church in Lyndonville, Vt., with burial following at Sulphur Springs Cemetery in Wheelock, Vt.
