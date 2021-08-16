Alberta Sweet Obituary

Alberta (Downing) Sweet, 88, East Topsham, Vt., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on Nov. 30, 1932 in her home in Topsham, Vermont, to Albert and Emma (Stevens) Downing. She was a graduate of the Bradford Academy, Class of 1951.
She is a member of the East Topsham Presbyterian Church.
Alberta was a homemaker. In her free time, she enjoyed fishing for trout in the streams, berry picking, deer hunting, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.
She is predeceased by her husband Walter Sweet (2007); three sisters, Shirley Montandon, Patricia Flint, Irene Wilson; a brother, Donald Downing; a niece, Darlene Welch; her two dogs Sage & River.
She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Hatch and husband Clayton Sr.; a son, Daniel Sweet and wife Barbara; four brothers, Edgar Downing, Albert Downing Jr., Richard Downing and Dusty Downing; three sisters, Janice Emerson, Joyce Meyette, Sharon Emerson; a sister-in-law, Hilda Robtoy; five grandchildren, Pam Byam and husband Shawn, Clayton Hatch Jr. and fiancé Corrine Baker, Chad Hatch and partner Tammy Allen, Jessica Sweet, Jason Sweet and wife Pam; eight great-grandchildren, Cody Byam, Tyler Byam and wife Kaysea, Hayden Hatch, Ryan Hatch, Riley Hatch, Alivia Hatch, Daniel Sweet and Reid Sweet; and one great-great-grandson little Cody Byam; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a church service at the East Topsham Presbyterian Church for Alberta on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Candice Ricker Officiating.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.