Albina Josephine Couturier Ingerson - Obituary

Albina Josephine Couturier Ingerson, 97, of Whitefield, N.H.; born on Jan. 20, 1924, in Beecher Falls, Vt.; daughter of Achille and Rose Couturier, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Feb. 1, 2021.
Albina, helped raise her 11 brothers and sisters and care for her Mom when her own mother took ill from a heart attack. She worked at Gilman Paper Mill and Norton Pikes in Littleton until her retirement. Even after retirement, she often toured the Norton Pike building to see all of the changes, ask questions and share her memories.
Clifton & Albina Ingerson were devotedly married for 65 years and raised 3 children. She enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens; especially admiring her 6-foot sunflowers. Yard sales and the $5 bag sale gave her a great delight in search for that special deal and treasure. Albina was a social person; enjoyed music and adored company who stopped by to visit. She would cunningly get you to share in a snack and got great joy if you joined her at the table or sitting on the porches to talk about the weather or listen to her marvel about how good you were looking. She relished watching the male & female birds, the colors in the sky and the bushes change seasonal colors.
She was active at attending Saturday’s 4 p.m. Mass at St. Matthews Church, playing Bingo or family card games. If it was hunting season she would either be in the woods with her own 32 Special or cutting up the game of deer or bear in the kitchen. She holds the gaming award of bagging the biggest buck. In Albina’s later years, a great quest for game viewing was a daily feature, scouting from behind the window as her son Joe would take her for afternoon rides on the many North Country back roads. A positive sighting lead to a zealous conversation for the first lucky visitor to stop by.
With God being by her side guiding her, she stayed strong and helpful until her health declined and at 97 passed away to join her 11 brother and sisters and husband, Clifton, who all predeceased her. She missed each of them terribly and willingly took God’s hand to join them.
She demonstrated a great kindness, determined spirit, witty sense of humor and will eternally be admired by her surviving children: Yvette Chester, Pauline Farber & Joseph Ingerson; grandchildren: Laurie, Lorna & Lisa Young, Walter, Debbie & Stephen Stone, Holly & Andy Ingerson and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A memorialization service honoring the many blessings of Albina will be held in the Spring 2021. The Ross Funeral Home has the privilege of these arrangements. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
